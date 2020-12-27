HART, Mary

HART (Rudzienski), Mary R.



Age 97, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert T., she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Anne M. (John) Hassoun of Virginia, Paula J. (Scott) Milligan of Vandalia; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael A. (Anastasia, deceased) Hart of Washington, Joseph A. (JoEllen) Hart of Colorado, and David L. (Michelle) Hart of Loveland; and six grandchildren. To view the full obituary or leave condolences please visit



www.westbrockfuneralhome.com