HART (nee Blackman), Betty Jean



Age 98, of Kettering, passed away April 8, 2021. She was born to Clare and Camille Jean Blackman in Lansing, MI., on



September 9, 1922. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim L. Hart. Survived by children, Frederick (Margaret), Carol,



Roger (Leslie) and James (Coleen), 5 grandchildren and



4 great-grandchildren. No services. Arrangements by



the Westbrock Funeral Home. westbrockfuneralhome.com.