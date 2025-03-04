Hart, Anna

Hart (Marie), Anna "Ann"



(Evers) of Kettering, Ohio, age 90, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Ann was born on September 2, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Henry and Elizabeth Evers. Ann's journey through life began at St. Joseph's Academy in Rocky River, Ohio, where she met her future husband, Denis Hart. The couple married in 1954, joining their lives together in a bond that would last for 70 remarkable years. Ann earned her master's degree in education from the University of Dayton, which served as a foundation for her lifelong career and dedication to teaching. For 65 years, Ann and Denis were active members of St. Albert's, embodying a spirit of service and community. Her heart was as generous as her spirit, reflected in her many volunteer efforts, including helping with St. Albert's Senior Day Out, ensuring the beauty of Kettering through the neighborhood beautification committee, and assisting with the bereavement committee at St. Albert's. She was known for her compassionate nature, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. A mass of Christian burial for Anna Marie Hart will be held on Tuesday March 4th 2025 at 2pm at Calvary cemetery chapel. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation one hour prior to the service. Ann's life will be celebrated as we pay tribute to her kindness, deep-rooted faith, and enduring legacy of love for her family and community. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ann's honor to Alter girls' basketball or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate nurses of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, especially Nurse Robin, and caregivers Sharon, Kathy, and Keya from Homewell, for their unwavering support during Ann's final days. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



