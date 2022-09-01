HARSHMAN, Pamela Sue



Age 73, of Kettering, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022. Pamela was born on March 9, 1949, to the late John R. and Eva Harshman. She graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1967. Pamela retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Civilian Contractor for over 25 years. She was an avid animal lover! She also loved tennis, particularly the US Open and Wimbledon, as well as cooking, especially on holidays, baking and customizing cakes. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cheryl Fitzsimmons. Pamela is survived by her son, Chad (Nancy Ortiz) Harshman-Smith; grandchildren, Samuel and Christian Harshman-Smith; brothers, John (Vicki) Harshman, Doug and Jeff Harshman; nieces, Angie, Heather, Amanda; nephews, Mark, Jason, Justin. A special thanks to the staff at Miami Valley and Kettering hospitals who took special care of Pamela and her family. Family will greet friends 12:00 – 1:00PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with a service beginning at 1:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

