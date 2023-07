Harshman, Jean L



Age 93, of Dayton, OH, passed away July 2, 2023. Services 11 AM Thursday, July 6th at Beaver United Church of Christ, Beavercreek, OH . McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral