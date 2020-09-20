X

HARSACKY, Carol

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARSACKY, Carol Agnes Age 59, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Carol was born October 3, 1960, to Frank and Margaret (Gunning) Harsacky. Carol is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John. She is survived by her son, Robert Brumberg, Jr. (Tiffany), along with numerous siblings, nieces, & nephews. A family private memorial service will be held. A public visitation will be held from 5:30-7pm on Friday, September 25 at Routsong funeral home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. In memory of Carol donations may be made to the Dayton Humane Society. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

www.routsong.com

