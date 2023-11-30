HARROP, Steven Vernon



Steven Vernon Harrop, 65 of Kettering, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023. Steven was born, August 25, 1958 to the late Frank L. and Maryhelen (Nolte) Harrop. Also preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents Fred and Freida Nolte, paternal grandparents Frank and Thelma Harrop, aunt Dottie Johnson, numerous special pets. Steven leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Pam Hesler, niece Missy Hesler, nephew Hesler, twin great-nephews Braydon and Cameron Bach. Also surviving are special friends, Bernie (Michelle) Monk, Jim (Connie) Gifford and their families and his pet cat Mimi. Steven was a 1976 graduate of Beavercreek High School, attended The Ohio State University and received a certificate in Veterinary Technology. He was a witness for people helping them get closer to God. He was also an avid UD Flyer basketball fan. Steven's family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Saturday, December 2, 2023 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am with Reverend Jim Gifford presiding. Entombment will follow in Woodland Mausoleum, Dayton following services. To leave a message or share a special memory of Steven with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



