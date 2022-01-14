Hamburger icon
HARRISON, Teal Elaine

Sunrise 12/24/59

Sunset 1/5/22

Joins grandparents James Harrison (Arcolar), John

Peebles (Rosella), sister Terran Harrison Bryant (Lance) in

heaven. Survived by Richard Harrison (father), Melestine

Harrison (mother), Terrence, Tamara Kirkland (Dennis), Torrence (Debi), Tanya

Houston (Tom), Richard (Lisa), Arcolar McKinnon (Chris), Tara, Tiare, Tiona Lee (Matthew), Theron and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A ceremony celebrating Teal's life is scheduled for 15 April, time to be announced, at First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402. The service will be conducted by Pastor Timothy Forbess. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing in her name.

