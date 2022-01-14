HARRISON, Teal Elaine



Sunrise 12/24/59



Sunset 1/5/22



Joins grandparents James Harrison (Arcolar), John



Peebles (Rosella), sister Terran Harrison Bryant (Lance) in



heaven. Survived by Richard Harrison (father), Melestine



Harrison (mother), Terrence, Tamara Kirkland (Dennis), Torrence (Debi), Tanya



Houston (Tom), Richard (Lisa), Arcolar McKinnon (Chris), Tara, Tiare, Tiona Lee (Matthew), Theron and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A ceremony celebrating Teal's life is scheduled for 15 April, time to be announced, at First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402. The service will be conducted by Pastor Timothy Forbess. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing in her name.

