HARRISON, Ralph "Jack" In Memoriam of Ralph "Jack" Harrison, 1935 - 2020 He quietly passed in his sleep on September 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, James and Arcolar Harrison; two sisters, Olivia (Iles) and Aristine (Johnson); two brothers, James Jr. III and Nathaniel Harrison. Survived by Richard and Donald "Peter" Harrison and a host of nieces and nephews.

