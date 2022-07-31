HARRISON,



Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Harrison, age 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Mary was born December 26, 1945, in Regina, Kentucky, to the late Delbert James and Shella Nell Sanders (nee Anderson).



Mary was a graduate of Elkhorn High School, and attended Moorehead State University. She then moved up north and earned a job at General Motors, where she worked in payroll and HR then retired after over 30 years of employment. Mary loved life and loved her family she was extremely close to her brothers and sisters, as well as her nieces and nephews. Later in life she married Bert Harrison, and they had a wonderful marriage until his death in 2005. She had a great love of lake life, especially going to Lake Cumberland. Mary was a member of the Deardoff Center in Franklin, as well as the West Carrollton Senior Center, where she organized many things include the weekly Euchre games. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed many outings with them.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Harrison; parents, Delbert James and Shella Nell Sanders; and sister, Lynn Sturgill.



Mary is survived by her sisters, Betty Gebele, and Tora Kaye (Willy) Pogue; brothers, John Bill (Lois), Jimmy Dale (Helen), Gary (Gloria), and Willard (Judy) Sanders; step-daughters, Deborah A. Burns, Janet Higgins, Sandra L. Buck, and Cynthia L. Klosterman; as well as 14 nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.



A visitation for Mary will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 12:00 PM officiated by Jimmy Dale Sanders. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Harrison family.



