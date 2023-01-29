HARRISON, JOSEPH

HARRISON, III,



Joseph Kent Harrison III, (83) of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Joe spent his final days with tremendous care and affection from his daughters Molly and Christie. Special thanks for the sacrifices made to make sure Joe was comfortable and loved to the very end. Joseph, fondly known as Joe, Dad, Joepa, and/or Jopes was born to Joseph Kent Harrison Jr. and Martha Renick Harrison on March 16, 1939, in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Joe graduated Shaker Heights High School and went on to study at The Ohio State University. Joe was a successful business man as he gave over 25 years as a Human Resource Vice President for Armco Steel in Middletown, Ohio. He was an avid spectator sports fan. Especially of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. Joe was his happiest while playing golf with all of his friends at Browns Run and Quail Ridge Country Clubs. Joe filled many roles in his lifetime. The most important were that of beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather Joepa, great-grandfather and friend. Joe will be dearly missed and is survived by his six children: Christie Kaufman (Dave), Michele Morgan, Mike Harrison (Kathy), Joseph Harrison IV (Kim), Chris Lacy (Susan) and Molly Harrison-Samples; his twelve grandchildren: Amy Molloy (Matt), Ali Kaufman, Lauren Sanchez (Alex), Lacy Morgan, Matthew Harrison, Spencer Harrison, Colleen Harrison, Kayleigh Atchison (Tyler), Bradley Harrison, Blake Harrison, Maddie Samples and Timmy Samples; and his five great-grandchildren Dominic Sanchez-Colon, Luca Sanchez-Colon, Benjamin Bales, Addie Bales and Ryan Molloy. Joe will also be missed by all of the people he loved and enjoyed. This includes all individuals that might have worked, socialized or golfed with Joe in his lifetime. There will be a private gathering and a graveside service at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio, for immediate family only. Thank you to all for your love and prayers for Joe and his family. Please see Tribute by the family on website of Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either The Ohio State University Sigma Chi Alumni or Hospice of Southwest Ohio in Madeira Ohio. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

