Harrison, James L.



James L. Harrison, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in London, Ohio on December 23, 1938 to parents, Oscar and Gladys (Goodyear) Harrison. After graduating from London High School, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He then worked at Battelle, where he met his future wife, Billie. They built their lives in Franklin and had 3 beautiful children. Jim held many positions during his career at Mound Laboratory, retiring from management. Jim was quite a people person and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a man of great faith and attended Breiel Church, where he served as an usher, helped as a business manager and visited shut-ins, as well as many other ministries. Jim certainly enjoyed life, spending his free time playing golf, tennis, bowling, horseshoes or cards. He was also a great storyteller. Most of all, Jim loved the Lord, his family and friends. Jim will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Billie; children, Cathy (Brian) Biltz, Susan (Chuck) Bost & Ron (Melissa) Harrison; sisters, Dolores Buchan & Theresa Jones; brother, Larry Harrison; grandchildren, Adam & Tyler Biltz; great grandson, Theo Biltz; and many more loving family & friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Harrison and granddaughter, Natalie Bost. There will be a Celebration of Life held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



