HARRISON, Glenna L age 82 of Dayton, died Sunday, October 8, 2023. Survived by her husband Walter L Harrison, son David (Emily) Reigelsperger, daughters Erica (Brad) Horton, Tiffany (Evan) Zumdick, sister Debbie Mullins, brother Jack Spangler, dozens of grandchildren and a plethora of great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 3 of her children Ronald Reigelsperger Jr., Joanna Kay Crickmore and Kimberly Stidham. Glenna retired from MVH a Labor & Delivery Nurse, a Children's burn nurse, prior, and was valued active member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion Randoph Post #707, in Englewood, and also the Ladied Auxiliary at Antioch Shrine Temple. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Monday, Oct. 16th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. Interment Glen Have Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Ohio in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



