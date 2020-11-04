X

HARRISON, Brian

HARRISON, Brian Thomas

Brian Thomas Harrison, 51, of Enon, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born December 27, 1968, in Germany, son of John and Mercedes (Strang) Harrison. Brian owned Dayton Home Remodeling, and he

enjoyed working with computers. Survivors include his son, Gage Harrison; step-daughter, Daysha Clark; mother,

Mercedes Harrison; sister,

Debbie (Jeff) Harrison-Forbes; nephew, Samuel Forbes; and business partner and friend, Mike Mergler. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


