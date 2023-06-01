Harrison, Beverly S.



Beverly S. Harrison age 75 of Hamilton passed away Monday May 29, 2023. She was born October 26, 1947 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late William Keller and Jo Ann (Himmelhaver) Keller. Mrs. Harrison was a 1965 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School. On February 3, 1968 she married Elby Harrison. Mrs. Harrison was a craft show enthusiast and loved sewing. She enjoyed taking the scenic route on car rides. She was a devoted housewife and mother and was greatly involved in her children's school activities. Mrs. Harrison was a tremendous Pastor's wife assisting her husband in many aspects in the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church. She is survived by her husband Pastor Elby Harrison; two children Andrea (Lee) Bartlett and Jeff (Tonya) Harrison; four grandchildren Sarah (Kevin) Watts, William (Abby) Weaver, Emma Harrison, and Keller Harrison; three great grandchildren Dixie Grace Weaver, Zelda Beatrix Watts, and Harper Aurora Weaver; and one sister Mary (David) Sams. Visitation 5-8 PM Sunday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday June 5, 2023 at the funeral home with her husband, Pastor Elby Harrison, officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 1245 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

