HARRIS, Willie



Willie Harris was born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Tuskegee, AL, to



the late James and Mary Ella (Brown) Harris. Willie transitioned from this Life on Jan. 26, 2022. Willie was the last Harris sibling. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Alice DeBrill, Josephine Richardson, Addie Mae



Lovejoy, Odessa Matthews and Lorine Ezell; brothers: Moses, Eugene, Eddie, James, Arthur and Joseph. Survivors include sister-in-law Claire Lackings; brother-in-law JC DeBrill; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his Guardian and niece Vickie Harris. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with the Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

