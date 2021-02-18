X

HARRIS, TAYLOR

HARRIS, Taylor Xanei

(aka Sunny Weston; Ms. Peaches) was born on January 20, 1995, to Shannel Curtiss. She was a beautiful and happy baby. Taylor was a military brat and went to school in several states. She graduated from Wayne High School in 2013 and attended the University of Toledo briefly. She was currently a student at Ross studying nursing. Taylor loved her family; especially her Mom and Dad Chris Weston. Taylor was a true "Daddy's Girl". She had a big heart and could light up any room. After a brief illness, the Lord called her home on February 12th, 2021. Taylor is survived by her mother, Shannel Curtiss; her father, Christopher Weston; her loving sister Kaylah; her brothers, Christopher, Tevin Joshua "TJ", and Tapton; as well as her grandparents, Wendy Curtiss, Wayne Scott, Vanessa and Tillmon Mitchell, Thomas and Phillysha Mitchell; great-grandmothers, Isabelle Curtiss and Caroline Mitchell; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, George "Sonny" Curtiss. Walk through visitation will be 1:30 – 2:15 P.M., Friday, February 19, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Private services. Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. https://www2.jdrf.org/


