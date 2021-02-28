HARRIS, Shirley

HARRIS (Gay),



Shirley Ann



74, of Dayton, Ohio, born January 18, 1947, in Winchester, KY, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her fathers, Golden Gay, Sr. and Raymond Mynhier, Sr.; brothers, William Marcus Gay, Golden Gay, and



Raymond Mynhier, Jr. She is survived by her loving mother, Nora Mae Mynhier; son,



Anthony Harris; daughters, Tiffani Harris, Monique Harris;



sister, Lois Webster; brother, Donald Gay; grandchildren, Damarian Harris, Jonathan Allen, Monet Allen, Naja Harris, Nakhti Harris; longtime friend, Clarence Shepard; a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and friends. Walk-through



visitation 11 am-1 pm on Monday, March 1, 2021, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.

