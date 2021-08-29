HARRIS, Shirley Ann



Age 91, of Vandalia, passed away in the same house in which she was born. She was preceded in death by her



loving husband of 54 years,



Cecil Harris, in 2004. Shirley was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School, class of 1948. For 19 years she was known as the "Lunch Lady" while she was the head cook for Vandalia-Butler Schools. She also worked as a locker



attendant for 35 years with the ATA and for over 20 years she served as a poll worker for the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 31, at Polk Grove Church where



Shirley has been a member for the past 77 years, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday (9/1) at the church. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Shirley to either Polk Grove Church or to the Hospice of Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

