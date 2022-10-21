HARRIS, Sheila Diana



Sheila Diana Harris, after a courageous battle against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Sheila Diana Harris, aged 67, of Wilmington, Ohio, was made well and whole by her Healer and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 14, 2022. Sheila was born in the mountains of Perry County, KY, in the spring of 1955 to Wayne and Lillie Mae Feltner. A true coal miner's daughter, Sheila was raised to be hard-working, resilient, determined, and steadfast. A 1973 graduate of M.C. Napier High School, Sheila went on to earn her B.S. from Eastern Kentucky University as part of the first graduating class in the Medical Records Administration program in 1978. In 1977, she met the love of her life, James, and the two became inseparable. Their longest running "argument" was over who was luckier to have caught the other. Their love was, and is, true and everlasting. Sheila had a successful career as a hospital administrator, specializing in Health Information Management. She served as Manager, then Director of Medical Records for several Dayton area hospitals over four decades, most notably at Greene Memorial Hospital. She also served for several years as the Director of Performance Improvement and Risk Management, Health Information and Quality Services. She ultimately retired from Kettering Health Network at Prestige Plaza, after earning an Ivy Award for her excellence in leadership. In addition to her husband of 45 years, Sheila is survived by her three children: Joel Harris, Diana (Lance) Huffman, and Mary Ellen Harris. Sheila's greatest joy came from her grandchildren: Alexis, Brycen, Charity, Dominic, and Jillian. Also surviving are her beloved sisters Sandra (Jackie) Turner, and Debra (Roger) Cooke; sister-in-law Mary Garofalo, brother-in-law John (Thalia) Harris, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sheila is especially missed by her guardian and special pup, Oskar. In addition to her parents, Sheila joins in Heaven her father- and mother-in-law, SFC John Harris (KIA) and Mrs. Elizabeth Harris; sisters Charlotte Day and Cynthiana Ritchie; niece Tonya Day; and brother-in-law Carmine Garofalo. Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH, from 10am to 12:30pm followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Sheila's honor to: Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics (IPATH) https://giveto.ucsd.edu/giving/home/gift-referral/32c6cfe7-a4a9-44cd-851f-5df0c21a6716 or The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. https://appalachianky.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list



