HARRIS, Rufus C.



Age 91, of Dayton, gained his wings and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Rufus was born in Marvel, AL, on August 13, 1929, to the late Rev. Willie H. and Ella (Hosey) Harris. In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Harris; brothers,



Willie and John Harris; and niece, Alicia Duncan. Rufus is survived by his sisters, Evelyn Duncan and Jacqueline Gravely; brothers, Donald (Hester) Harris and Marvin Harris; sister-in-law, Gloria Harris; nephews, Philip (Stephanie) Duncan, Reginald (Dawn) Duncan, Anthony Harris, Clifton Gravely, Raasaan Gravely and DeShawn Harris; nieces, Leslie Nolan, Deborah June Hunter, Tonsie Gravely and Denise Garrett; and a host of many other relatives and friends. Rufus proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid bowler. Rufus retired from the United States Postal Service in 1985. He was a great father figure and role model to his nieces and nephews. Rufus will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 10-11 am, at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering, Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. To send a special message, please visit



