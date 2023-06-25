Harris, Patricia

Harris (Tinsley), Patricia Ann



Age 76, of Dayton, departed this life on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born October 4, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Roosevelt Tinsley Sr. and Ollie Mae Harris. She graduated from the Roosevelt class of 1965. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served on the Mother's Board. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her stepfather Henry Harris, brother Roosevelt Tinsley, Jr., sisters Jackelynn Baskin, brother n law Irvin Smith, nephew Chaunsay Tinsley Sr., Cousins Mary (Walter) Coles, grandson De'Andre Crane. She leaves to cherish her memory Billy Payne, daughter Chonita, two sons Billy and Deon (Victoria) Harris, sisters Virginia Smith and Ruby Kay Bush, brother Rev. Charles (Sherry) Tinsley, sister n laws Loraine (Kenneth) Harrison, and Gatha Bonner. Grandchildren, Nishaki, Taviole, Teonia, Tevin, Trinity, Steven, Alia, Harvel, De'Rae, Legacy, Deonna, Day'onna, Davonna, Dionne, Destinee, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Homegoing services 11 a.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., with Rev. Charles Tinsley officiating. Viewing 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Trotwood, OH.



