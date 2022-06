HARRIS, Jr., Nicholas A.



Went to Jesus the morning of June 18th. Born June 15th to Nicholas Sr. and Kayla Harris. Visitation at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on June 22nd 5-7 p.m. Rom 8:18; 1 Thes 4:13-18; Ps 22:9-10; Ps 71:5-6.