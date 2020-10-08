X

HARRIS, Laurence

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARRIS, Laurence L. Age 88, of Dayton, OH, transitioned to heaven on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He retired from the GM Frigidaire plant with 30 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Marines. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Lorraine Harris; daughter, Sonya Trammell and son, Ronnie Sanders; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Harris; nieces, nephews, and friends. Walk through visitation Friday, October 9, 2020, 2-3 PM at H. H. Roberts. Private services and interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.