HARRIS, John W. "The King"



Age 71 of Kettering passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He was a graduate of Stivers High School in 1968. From there he went into the restaurant industry and worked as a general manager for many restaurants including DeLites, Frisch's,



Noble Romans Pizza and finally Ponderosa. It was at this restaurant that he met a man from Miami Cigar Company who encouraged him to start his own wholesale business which he did in 1990. He retired from his entrepreneurship in 2008. The family will greet friends Thursday, October 14, 2021, at



Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, Ohio 45429. The funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Full Obituary at WWW.Routsong.com.

