HARRIS, Emma Lee "Shorty"



Emma Lee "Shorty" Harris, age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away on November 13, 2021. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on February 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy (Ohlinger) Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Corbet L. Harris; sons, John L. Harris and Thomas L. Harris, Sr.; and her granddaughter, Ellen. Emma is survived by her loving daughters, Donna (Phillip) Lucas, Nancy (Terry) Salyer and Tammy Harris; grandchildren, Thomas, Jr., Laura, Mike, Brian, Paul, Casey, Kelly, Brittany, Samantha and Cortney; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. Emma was the Owner of the Southern Belle Tavern for over 47 years. She retired from Miami Valley Hospital after 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, going to the Casino, reading, working puzzles, playing cards, coloring her artwork and playing games on her iPad. Although at times she had her own "Emma" language, everyone knew exactly what she was saying. She had a heart of gold and was the most easy going person you would ever know. She always went with the flow, never complaining. Emma was a very independent person, but was always there for those she loved. Visitation will be held from 12:30pm-1:30pm, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to VITAS Hospice. To share a memory of Emma with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



