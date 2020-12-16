HARRIS, David Edwin



David Edwin Harris, age 80, formerly of Springboro, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born in Dayton on December 7, 1940, the son of Ed and Elma (Wood) Harris. A Vehicle Test Engineer, David retired from Delco Moraine/ General Motors.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Janet (South) Harris.



He is survived by his son, Michael and wife, Sue; and a brother, Jerry and his wife, Gloria. David also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Springboro Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Harris & South Family Scholarship Fund at the Springboro Community City School District, 1685 S. Main Street, Springboro, OH 45056.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.anderson-fh.com



