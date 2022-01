Ms. Coretta



Yvonne Harris



Sunrise ~ 11/22/1968



Sunset ~ 1/5/2021





We thought of you today,but that is nothing new.We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a forever keepsake from which we will never part. God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts.



Loving & Missing YOU,



Family & Friends