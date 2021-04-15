HARRIS, Brittany N. "Britt-Britt McCombs"



Brittany N. Harris a.k.a. "Britt-Britt McCombs", 35, passed away on Monday, April 5th, 2021, in Georgia. She was born in Dayton, Ohio. The funeral will be held on April 17, 2021, Centerville, Ohio. It will be



followed by burial, where she will be laid to rest at the



Woodland Cemetery. Private Services handled by the Family, and they would like to express their thanks to ALL relatives and friends for their support during this difficult time.

