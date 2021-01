HARRIS, Billy Ray



Age 53, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Funeral service at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 2, at St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.