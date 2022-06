HARRIS, Anna R.



Age 94, of Dayton, departed this life Sunday, June 12, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12:00 PM. Service to follow, 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Interment West Memory Gardens.



