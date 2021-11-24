HARRINGTON,



Barbara Christine



84, of South Vienna, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Oakwood Village, Springfield.



Born June 17, 1937, she was the daughter of Everett and Eula Belle (Crawford) Stegall.



A 1955 Southeastern High School graduate, Barbara had worked over ten years for International Harvester. She also served as 4-H member and advisor.



She met her husband Robert during high school at the London grain elevators while waiting to unload wheat. They married in 1956 and moved to the country where Barbara ran the concession stands and sold trophies for over 10 years at Harrington Fields Ballpark. Barbara and Robert's first date was to the Clark County Fair, and they never missed a single year until his death in 2019.



Barbara is survived by her daughters Catherine Lee Harrington of St. Cloud, Florida, and Christina Lee (William) McKenna of Lithia, Florida, son Robert Lee (Shelly) Harrington of Beavercreek; grandchildren Patrick (Lindsay) McKenna,



Meredith (Paul) McClay, William McKenna, Jacob Fent, Lindsay Harrington, Rylee Harrington; great-grandchildren Eleanor McClay, Kaylee McKenna, Braxton Harrington, Emersyn Kamara; brother Charles (Patricia) Stegall; several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Robin Lee Harrington, and grandson Taylor McKenna.



A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Barbara's name be made to 4-H at Ways to Give - Donate to 4-H | 4-H.



The family is being served by THE EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be shared at



