Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

HARRELL, Kimberly

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARRELL, Kimberly Ann

Age 64, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born

November 15, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Charlene Marriott. Kim was

preceded in death by her

loving husband, David E. Harrell; her mother, Charlene Marriott (Combs); and her

father, James H. Marriott. She will be missed by her two daughters, Brandy N. Bernardino and Rachel L. Zaragoza. She had six siblings, Lucretia Edmonds, Butch Marriott, Donald Marriott, Ronald Marriott, Beth Addis, and Chrystal Marriott. Kim is also survived by her six grandchildren, Rosando,

Johnny, Cruz, Lila, Lily and Abraham; along with several

cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Kim was loved by everyone and she had plenty of love to give. May she rest in peace for eternity. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at 1 Clubhouse Circle, Medway, Ohio 45341. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kim's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of Dayton or Autism Speaks. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To share a memory of Kim or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top