HARRELL, Kimberly Ann



Age 64, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born



November 15, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Charlene Marriott. Kim was



preceded in death by her



loving husband, David E. Harrell; her mother, Charlene Marriott (Combs); and her



father, James H. Marriott. She will be missed by her two daughters, Brandy N. Bernardino and Rachel L. Zaragoza. She had six siblings, Lucretia Edmonds, Butch Marriott, Donald Marriott, Ronald Marriott, Beth Addis, and Chrystal Marriott. Kim is also survived by her six grandchildren, Rosando,



Johnny, Cruz, Lila, Lily and Abraham; along with several



cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Kim was loved by everyone and she had plenty of love to give. May she rest in peace for eternity. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at 1 Clubhouse Circle, Medway, Ohio 45341. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kim's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of Dayton or Autism Speaks. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To share a memory of Kim or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

