Harrell, Beverly



HARRELL, Beverly, age 89, passed away on July 5, 2023. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Tuesday, July 11 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Memorial Services will be immediately following (1:00PM) at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



