HARPER, Shirley Kerri Shirley Kerri Harper, age 84, formerly of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Shirley was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 13, 1936, to the late William (Bud) Barnickel and Ethel Marie Barnickel (Agee). On January 13, 1953, she married the love of her life Beryl ("Bee") Harper. She enjoyed spending time with her family and the occasional trips to the casinos. Shirley retired from Continental Can Corporation in Springdale, Ohio. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Tom) Berger; her brother, William (Caroline) Barnickel; her grandchildren, Valerie (Peter) Crabtree, Tim (Amanda) Berger, Kyle Owens, Kerri (Darren McDonald) Berger, Chad (Amanda) Harper, Tyler Harper, Katie (Nathaniel) Carr, Joe Hendren; her great-grandchildren, Will, Colin, Jack and Sadie Crabtree, Ashtin and Delaney Berger, Kaleb, Karsen and Kash McDonald, Kayden Harper, Tyson Harper, and Kyleigh Carr; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Shirley was known as "Ma", to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, "Bee" in 2003; her sister, Sharon Jackson; her daughter, Sherry Tompkins; her son, Stephen Harper; her grandson, Corey Owens, and her grandson, Matthew Berger. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th from 10 am at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069 until time of service at 11:30 am. A cemetery service will be held afterwards at West Chester Township Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at both services. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent to the "Alzheimer's Association", in Shirley's name. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com.

