HARPER, Ronald James "Jim"



Age 87 of Butler Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Jim was a graduate of Northridge High School class of 1951 and the University of Dayton class of 1959. He was



also a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Air Force. Jim owned and operated Presidential Art Medals and National Frame Gallery in Vandalia from 1970 - 2020. He



enjoyed traveling, spending time in Florida and spending time with his family. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye and U.D. Flyer fan. He is survived by his daughter: Dana (John) Ryan of Germantown, granddogs: Romo and Witten, son: Scott (Darla) Harper of Union, grandchildren: Matthew



Harper, Ambre (Doug) Hurak, 3 great-grandchildren, brother: Paul Harper of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and longtime work associate and friend: Kathy Petkewitz. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joan (Espy) Harper,



parents: Paul and Elizabeth (Jenkins) Harper Sr. and sister: Joan Vitek. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on



Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. John Wiltshire officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. The family asks that you please wear your



favorite Ohio State or U.D. attire. Interment will be held



privately at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the American Heart Association. To view the service for Jim and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com