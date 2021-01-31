HARPER, Rene

HARPER, Jr., Rene "Butch"



Age 73 of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeburn, KY, to the late Rene Sr. and Margaret (Mounts) Harper, he was a



member of West Carrollton First Baptist Church and was the recipient of a kidney in 2004. Butch retired from General



Motors, had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. Butch is survived by his wife Kathy (Bowman) Harper, his



children Robin (Marty) Cole, Amy (Dave) Noggle, Ben



(Susanna) Harper, Sara (Andy) Mihaly, his grandchildren



Lauren and Madison Cole, Emily (Ryan) Reinhart, Levi Noggle, Meredith and Kendall Harper, Sam Mihaly, and his aunt



Henrietta Harlow. The family would like to thank Butch's



pastor Scott Wells and the care Butch received from the staff at Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation or



Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service at the church will be announced at a later date. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online



condolences can be made at



www.arpprootfh.com