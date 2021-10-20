journal-news logo
HARPER, John Baxter

Age 79, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021.

John was born January 9, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late George William Harper and Virginia Juanita Driver Harper.

John enjoyed a long successful career in the printing industry. After he retired and relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona, he enjoyed the challenges of

running a family business.

John is survived by his wife, Valerie Kelly-Harper, his sister, JoEllen Harper Foley, his two sons, Ryan Patrick Harper and Nicholas Aaron Harper, his daughter-in-laws, Christine

Sheridan Harper and April Vaught Harper, and four grandchildren, Emily, Jonathon, Renee and Zoey Harper.

John was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He also leaves many friends who will sadly miss him.

John can Rest in Peace knowing he was loved by so many people.

Donations may be made, in Honor of John, to the American Heart Association by going to heart.org.

Services information will be provided to the family and friends at a later date.

