HARPER, Fayetta Fayetta Harper, age 85 of Brookville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Elk Horn City, Kentucky, on July 24, 1935, to Stallard & Jessie (Hawkins) Bartley. She loved to read and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. For over 40 years she cared for several children at her home. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Crystal Harper; son-in-law Michael Dalton; grandchildren Spencer Harper, Zachary (Erica) Harper, Jessica (Bob) Herr and Megan Dalton; 8 great-grandchildren; and sisters Ann Siebel, Ineida Altizer and Sandy Kelley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years Bobby Harper; sons Donnie and Robert Harper; daughter Tresa Dalton; brother James Bartley and sisters Nancy Ratliff and Loreida Beavers. Fayetta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Fayetta's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

