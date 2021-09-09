HARNETT, Robert T.



Robert T. Harnett of Kettering died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 12:45pm. He was born on September 21, 1927, to Richard and Gladys (Zindorf) Harnett. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard of Kettering, and sister Eileen Daley of Peru, NY. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Celeste E. (Schwenger) and his four children: Thomas (Marybeth) of Middletown, Mary Beth (Muni) Natarajan of Yellow Springs, Gregory (Kim) of Kettering, James (Nicole) of Copley, Ohio, eight grandchildren including Stephanie (Sonny) Pil, Brooklyn (Ben) Heilgeist; Max, Tess, Tate and Beck Harnett; Quinn (Leah) Harnett, Gillian (Griffin) Rath, and 5 great-grand children including Konner, Kai, Ace, Hayden and Mia. He graduated from Chaminade HS in '44, then from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering in '47, and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering in '48. He was selected for Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi honor societies at Cornell. He received an MS degree from The Ohio State University in '59. He began his career as an engineer in the Aeroproducts Division of GM for five years. He then served the United States Air Force for three years as an officer and 32 years as a civilian engineer at the Aeronautic System Division (ASD) Computer Center, WPAFB. His comprehensive career in the area of computer systems spanned four decades from 1949–1987. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Kettering Police Department for 13 years and received the Outstanding Citizen Involved in Crime Prevention award from the Ohio Crime Prevention Association. He also volunteered at the Montgomery County Historical Society for three years. Bob greatly enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, and playing cards (euchre and bridge) with his many friends. He was interested in travel, maps, archeology and genealogy (as it pertained to his Irish and German roots). He and Celeste took special joy in seeing their children and grandchildren do well in school and sport programs. They were both happy that they lived long enough to see so many. With his sparkling blue eyes and cheerful disposition, Bob was known for his kindness, wisdom, integrity, and willingness to lend a hand whenever needed. His quiet, soft-spoken, loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Reverend Paul Ruwe at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Friends may visit St. Charles Church at 9:00 am for a one-hour visitation prior to Mass at 10 am. Streaming of the service will be available at



www.stcharles-kettering.org. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are by Westbrock Funeral Home.

