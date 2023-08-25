Harn, Joyce

HARN (Hayes), Joyce Ann



Joyce Ann Harn, of Redondo Beach, CA, passed away on August 5, 2023 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of John W. Hayes and Hope A. Hayes. In her youth, Joyce attended Lincoln Elementary School and Wilson Junior High School in Hamilton, OH. Joyce was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield High School. She was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from Miami University in 1956. Joyce began her teaching career in Mooresville, Indiana, where she taught school from 1956 until 1960, when she decided to move to sunny Southern California to teach there. She met the love of her life four years later. She and her husband, Keith Harn, were married in 1965. They bought their dream home in Redondo Beach, CA and that is where she lived until her death. Joyce taught school for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 28 years. During the last few years of her career, she worked out of the central Los Angeles office as coordinator and arranger of educational camps all around Los Angeles County, which touched thousands of young children. She retired in 1988. In retirement, Joyce and Keith were actively engaged in many projects together and shared some great travel adventures. In the 1990's, Joyce fell in love with quilting and made numerous beautiful quilts for family and friends. Many quilts still adorn her home.



Joyce also became an active member of the Manhattan Beach Neptunian Women's Club (NWC), a philanthropic organization which encourages and supports youth to reach educational goals, a very natural fit for Joyce. At her first meeting, one young girl was awarded a scholarship to Miami University of Ohio to study music education. From this point on Joyce became an enthusiastic club member. Joyce became very involved with the NWC book club and for a period of time was one of its co-chairs. After Joyce's passing the current book club president wrote a beautiful and loving article to the book club members about Joyce. In part, it states, " But most importantly she shared her love of reading with all of us. Joyce was a voracious reader and when she reviewed a book or talked about an author, she inspired you and you wanted to read that book or author. I always thought of Joyce as the "heart and soul" of the book group."



Joyce's long lasting and central personal passion has always been music. Joyce has "indulged" herself in music from learning to play the piano early in life to her college education. She regularly played the piano at NWC events; she encouraged everyone to enjoy listening to music; and she regularly attended the Los Angeles Philharmonic concerts with her brother, Willis. Joyce has a whole room of her home dedicated to music and musical instruments.



Of most importance to Joyce has always been her love of family and friends. While still physically able, Joyce hosted social events with friends that made everyone feel welcomed, at ease and well nourished. Joyce's family meant the world to here. She adored her husband, Keith. She felt of Keith's two children, Toni and Keith Jr as her own. And, of course, she has extended that love to their children and to their children's children.



Joyce has always been especially close to her two brothers, Willis and Jim. Jim and his wife Jill have two boys, John and Jeff. John and his wife Aimee now have a new little girl, Neale. Neale is the most recent addition to the children in Joyce's life. Joyce, in the last few months of her life, has been filled with hope for the future upon getting to know Neale. Joyce has always been known for her joy in life and her radiant smile. Joyce sees her great niece, Neale, as the future bearer of the "joyful" title.



Joyce was proceeded in death by her husband, Keith Harn, her father, John Hayes, and her mother Hope Hayes. She is survived by her two brothers: Willis Hayes, Jim Hayes and his wife Jill (Holroyd) Hayes, their two sons, Jeff and John and wife Aimee and Neale. She is also survived by her daughter Toni Demarco and her daughters, Megan Musich and partner Nicholas Harlow, Nicole Wilkinson and husband Dean Wilkinson, Laurel Demarco and husband Nicholas Monahan, and her son, Keith Jr, and his three children, Brandon Harn and wife Rebecca, Gary Harn, and April Pham and husband Quoc Sang Pham. Joyce has nine great grandchildren and one great niece.



A Memorial service is being conducted in Torrance, CA on August 21st, at the Halverson, Store and Murphy mortuary. Joyce's remains are being transported back to Hamilton, Ohio for burial in Rose Hill Cemetery along with the ashes of her husband, Keith. A visitation and service will be conducted at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 prior to interment at the cemetery on August 28th, beginning at 10 AM. Dr. Richard Rhodus, pastor at West Side Baptist Church, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make a donation to the scholarship established by Joyce for music education students at Miami University. You can make contributions using the following link: www.givetomiamioh.org/HarnScholarshipFund. Alternatively, you may mail donations to Joyce Ann Hayes Harn Fund, 725 E Chestnut St., Oxford, OH 45056.



