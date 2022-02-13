Hamburger icon
HARMON, Debra

HARMON, Debra Louise "Debbie"

Age 62, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Debbie is survived by her mother Linda Harmon; sisters Laura (Robert) Peterson, Lisa (Del) Buckingham and Sandy (David) Fernalld; daughter Heidi

Harmon; grandchildren Tyler (Caitlin) Hardy, Sierrah Hardy, Ethan Hardy and Lucas Hardy; great-granddaughter Olivia Hardy; nieces Natalie Folino and Melanie LaPrade; nephews Kristopher Fernalld and Matthew Fernalld; and many other extended family and friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Harmon.

