HARMON, Debra Louise "Debbie"



Age 62, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.



Debbie is survived by her mother Linda Harmon; sisters Laura (Robert) Peterson, Lisa (Del) Buckingham and Sandy (David) Fernalld; daughter Heidi



Harmon; grandchildren Tyler (Caitlin) Hardy, Sierrah Hardy, Ethan Hardy and Lucas Hardy; great-granddaughter Olivia Hardy; nieces Natalie Folino and Melanie LaPrade; nephews Kristopher Fernalld and Matthew Fernalld; and many other extended family and friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Harmon.

