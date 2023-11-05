HARLOW, Stephen A.



HARLOW, Stephen A., 74, of New Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was born May 16, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Carlisle and Leona (Kyne) Harlow. Steve was a '68 graduate of Stebbins High School, worked at GM for more than 30 years as a skilled-trades plumber, and was a member of Mason's Lodge #482. Some of his best memories were made in Spring Valley on his grandparent's farm growing up with his cousins and extended family. He loved collecting Ford tractors, going to tractor shows, and being outside tinkering on his endless list of projects. Steve didn't know a stranger; he had the best personality, always telling stories and aggravating those around him. He was always thinking of others and putting them first. Above all, he loved his family more than anything, especially his grandchildren. The self-proclaimed "Mayor of 35" will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Patty (Murphy); two children, Jason Harlow and Krista (Chad) Fisher; four grandchildren, Mariah, Gabriel, Hannah and Natalie; one sister, Regina (Larry) Sheff; two nephews, Josh and Shane, his good friends, Bill Carr and Harry Madden, and his many cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com