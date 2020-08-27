X

HARLEMAN, Richard

Obituaries

HARLEMAN, Richard D. Richard D Harleman, 77 of Richardson, Texas, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Richard was born and raised in Vandalia, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pamela, daughter, Kristine O'Brien and son-in-law, Scott, brother, Thomas Harleman, sister-in-law, Dorie (McCloskey) Harleman, sister, Kay Schenck and brother- in-law, Jim, grandchildren, Mason, Austin and Shannon, great-grandchildren, Cody, Debbie and Sheamus. Richard, with his humor and quick wit will be forever missed.

