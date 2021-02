HARGROVE, Mildred E.



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. Funeral service at 11 am,



Wednesday, February 3 at Holy Temple Church of God, 489 S. Broadway St., Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 10 am-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.