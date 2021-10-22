journal-news logo
HARGRAVE, RUTHANNA

HARGRAVE, Ruthanna "Doodle"

Ruthanna "Doodle" Hargrave, age 87, of Jamestown, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.

Born in Westboro, Ohio, on March 27, 1934, she was the daughter of Wilbur and Mary Grace (Duke) Wallace.

Ruthanna is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Benjamin Harrison Hargrave, Jr.

A Jefferson Township High School graduate, Doodle worked for, and retired from, Greenview Schools as a bus driver. She had also done handicap transport for the Mad River School District. Doodle was a member of the Bowersville Church of Christ.

In her younger years, Doodle enjoyed playing softball and played the clarinet in high school. She was always willing to transport her children and grandchildren to any activity they wanted to be involved in. In addition to being devoted to her family, Doodle was also devoted to helping on the family farm – she was no stranger to driving the tractor! She will be

remembered for her great sense of humor.

In addition to her husband, Doodle is survived by children: Bruce Hargrave and Brenda Day, of Jamestown and Benita (Dudley) Langley of Florida. Also left to cherish her memory are several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The last of her family, Doodle was preceded in death by her sister, Eva Vanniman Botts, and brothers: Jack Wallace, Max Wallace, and James Wallace.

Family will receive friends from 10-11am on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Bowersville Church of Christ, where a funeral service will begin at 11. Burial to follow at Woodlawn

Cemetery. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. littletonfuneralhome.com

