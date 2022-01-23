HARGIS, Carl and Elfreda

HARGIS, Carl E. and Elfreda



HARGIS, CARL E., age 81, of Dayton, passed away on



Sunday, January 16, 2022, at



Miami Valley Hospital. His wife, Elfreda passed away 4 days



before on January 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Elfreda was born on October 5, 1942, in



Pulaski County, KY, to M. E. and Zella (Scrimager) Merrick. Carl was born on July 7, 1940, in Pulaski County, KY, to Raymond and Gertrude (Calder)



Hargis. Carl married Elfreda Merrick on August 24, 1963. Carl is survived by his sisters Blanche Sturgeon and Catherine Pope, and his brother Johnny Hargis. Carl is preceded in death by his parents 1 brother and 4 sisters. Elfreda is survived by her sister Karen (Wendell) Brotherton and her brothers Bernard (Adele) Merrick, Norman (Cindy) Merrick and Thurman (Betty) Merrick, sister-in-law Doris Merrick. Many nieces, nephews and cousins survive both of them. Elfreda is preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers. They are survived by their son Kevin (Lisa) Hargis and their daughter Teresa Prouty, grandchildren Jeannette (Connor) Quinn, Kaitlin Prouty, Nathan Prouty and Brandon Prouty. Elfreda was a talented



Seamstress. They were loving parents and grandparents. Carl retired from General Motors, Delco Products. They were members of The Church at Eastmont. Carl was an Ordained



Deacon. They both had a deep Faith and Love for Christ and will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Pastor Brian Kershaw officiating. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com