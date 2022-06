HARE, Vernell



Age 82, of Dayton, departed this life, Friday, May 27, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 A.M. Service to follow, 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St.



Interment Dayton National



Cemetery.



