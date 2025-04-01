Hardy, Larry Van



With great sadness, we announce the passing of Larry V. Hardy, who went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on September 19, 1941, Larry lived a life filled with love, devotion, and service to his family and country.



Larry was a loving husband for 60 years to his wife, Katharine Mary Hardy, and a proud father to daughters Nicola Hardy Schardt, Sarah Hardy, and Wendy Robinson. He was also a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. A Navy veteran, Larry served as a Navigator during the Vietnam War, exemplifying courage and commitment to his country.



Larry's faith was central to his life, guiding him to live with kindness, humility, and a deep love for his family. Though his presence will be missed, we take comfort in knowing he is now at peace.



A celebration of life will be held, details will be shared privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a veterans support organization of your choosing, in Larry's honor.





