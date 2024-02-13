Hardman, Paul A.



Paul A. Hardman, age 83 of Middleburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024 at Heritage Senior Living in Marysville, OH. Paul will be honored at a celebration of his life from 11  12 PM on Friday February 16, 2024, in the Middleburg Community Church, 11824 St. Rte. 287 East Liberty, Ohio. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Church with Pastor Carolyn Christman officiating. Service will be livestreamed to Facebook. Arrangements entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio.



